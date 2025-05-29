Two men arrested in ongoing investigation into suspected dissident republican activity
News

Two men arrested in ongoing investigation into suspected dissident republican activity

TWO men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected dissident republican activity in Northern Ireland.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch arrested the men after stopping a car in Co. Armagh at around 10.30pm on May 27 which contained suspected imitation firearms.

“A vehicle was stopped by police, as it was being driven along the Lake Road area of Craigavon,” PSNI Detective Chief Inspector McCallum said.

“Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and a number of suspected imitation firearms were discovered,” he confirmed.

They have been taken away for further forensic examinations.

The two men, both aged in their 30s, have since been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Both have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“On May 28, officers carried out searches of two properties in the Portadown area as part of the ongoing investigation,” Det Chf Insp McCallum added.

“As part of the operation, a number of items were seized during the search. The items have been taken away for further forensic examination.

“Enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1873 27/05/25.”

