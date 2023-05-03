Two men charged as police treat Lurgan incident as sectarian hate crime
Two men charged as police treat Lurgan incident as sectarian hate crime

Two men have been charged over the incident (Image: photo supplied)

THE PSNI has confirmed that two men have been charged following a report of a sectarian hate crime in the Ashleigh Crescent area of Lurgan on Sunday.

Footage shared on social media following the incident appeared to show two men banging and kicking the door of a young mother's house while shouting insults, before trying to remove the doorbell camera.

This evening, police revealed two men, aged 34 and 37, have been charged with attempted criminal damage and attempted theft.

They are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 31.

Chief Inspector Brendan Green, of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing District, confirmed the incident was being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

"The charges follow a report of attempted criminal damage and attempted theft at a house in the Ashleigh Crescent area, which was treated as a sectarian hate crime," he said.

"Police take reports of this nature extremely seriously, everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and we will continue to make every effort to ensure that this happens.

We have increased patrols in this area to reassure the community that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

"I encourage anyone who has any concerns in the Lurgan area, or the wider Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough to report them to police."

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

