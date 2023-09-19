Two men charged with murder of 20-year-old Bradley Hutchins

TWO men have been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Bradley Hutchins and the attempted murder of another 19-year-old man.

Shane Canavan, 22, and Josha Langley, 28, both of Purley in Croydon, have been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of pointed and bladed articles.

They appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates Court today and have been remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on September 21.

The charges come after police were called to reports of people fighting on North Walk in New Addington, Croydon at around 6pm on September 12.

Two men were stabbed and had made their way to the nearby New Addington London Ambulance base.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, and the assistance of members of the London Fire Brigade, Bradley Hutchins’ life could not be saved and he was pronounced dead on scene,” the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

The 20-year-old’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination has since given the provisional cause of death as stab wounds to the torso.

The second victim, aged 19, was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are still appealing for any information in relation to the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 or post @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6879/12Sep.