Family will ‘forever remember our hero’ as two men convicted of young man’s murder

THE family of a young man who was stabbed to death in an attack in south London have paid tribute to their “hero” as two men were convicted of his murder.

Bradley Hutchins was attacked by Shane Canavan and his half-brother Joshua Langley on North Walk in New Addington, Croydon at around 6pm on September 12, 2023.

The 20-year-old’s relative, who is 19 years old, was also injured in the incident, which was a retaliation attack by Canavan and Langley who had lost face in a fight which happened days before.

Bradley Hutchins was stabbed to death in Croydon

Both victims had been stabbed and made their way to New Addington London Ambulance base which was a short distance away from where they were attacked.

However, paramedics, assisted by members of the London Fire Brigade, were unable to save Mr Hutchins’ and he died from a stab wound to the chest.

Canavan, 23, and Langley, 28, who are both from Purley, were arrested on September 16 and 17 respectively, and charged on September 18, 2023.

They were found guilty of Mr Hutchins’ murder on July 8, following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court.

Shane Canavan has been found guilty of Mr Hutchins' murder

They were also found guilty of wounding with intent, relating to their 19-year-old victim.

Canavan was also found guilty of possession of a pointed or bladed article while Langley previously pleaded guilty to the same offence.

"Our thoughts first and foremost today are with Bradley's family following the utter devastation they have suffered,” Detective Inspector Matt Read, who led the Metropolitan Police investigation, said following the sentencing.

“Not only did they lose Bradley in awful and unnecessary circumstances, but they had the additional suffering of another relative being seriously injured too. He continues to be treated for his injuries to this day.”

He added: "We were quickly able to identify Canavan and Langley as being responsible for this terrible attack.

“We established that Canavan had been involved in a fist fight with Bradley and the other man a few days prior in which he had been the aggressor but had come off worse. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt then.

Joshua Langley has been found guilty of Mr Hutchins' murder

"Canavan however could not let it go and went out looking for the two victims, this time with a knife.

“When he found himself outnumbered by the pair and some friends he called for back-up in his half-brother Langley, and he himself also arrived with a knife and wearing a balaclava.

"A fight then ensued in which Bradley and the other victim fought back with makeshift weapons. However, they were both stabbed multiple times."

Paying tribute this week, Mr Hutchins’ family said he was the “best son a Mum could ask for - he was always happy, forever smiling and was known by so many people for his kindness, always willing to help others”.

“He will be forever remembered as our hero,” they added.

The family also urged more to be done to prevent knife crime.

“We are obviously very happy with this verdict and are glad that these two men will now be off the streets where they can’t hurt anyone else,” they said.

“We are grateful to everyone who has helped to bring about this conviction today,” they added.

“In reality though it is no victory to us as we have lost our son and brother.

“Bradley was yet another young person killed in a senseless attack with a knife - more has to be done to address knife crime, to save lives and to prevent another family from being shattered by the devastating loss of someone they love. No parent should ever have to experience the loss of a child.”

Canavan and Langley will be sentenced on Tuesday, August 6.

