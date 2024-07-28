Two men in hospital and four arrested after serious assault in Belfast
News

POLICE have arrested four men following a report of a serious assault in North Belfast on Saturday evening.

At around 5.50pm, it was reported that a fight was ongoing at a flat in the Cliftonville Road area, with weapons possibly used in the assault.

Two men who were injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Four men — two aged 26 and two aged 34 — were arrested and remain in police custody at this time.

An investigation is under way and officers have appealed to anyone with information or camera footage to contact 101, quoting reference number 1308 of July 27.

