Two men jailed for terrorism-related offences in Armagh

TWO men have been jailed for the possession of firearms in suspicious circumstances in Co. Armagh.

Paul McKerr, of Belvedere Manor in Lurgan, and Shane Stevenson, of Drumlin Drive, also in Lurgan, were stopped by PSNI officers while travelling together in a van in February 2018.

A search of the vehicle, which was stopped in Leven Road, Lurgan, revealed a bag containing 22 empty magazines, compatible with AK47/AKM assault rifles.

PSNI officers then searched Stevenson’s home, where they found two hand-written notes containing details of vehicles using Lurgan Police Station.

Bot men were sentenced at Newry Crown Court yesterday afternoon.

Stevenson, 35, had previously pleaded guilty to possession of firearms in suspicious circumstances, possession of firearms without a firearms certificate, and attempted possession of information of use to terrorists.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison, with a further 12 months on supervised licence upon his release.

He is also subject to notification requirements under the Counter Terrorism Act 2008 for a further 10 years.

McKerr, 54, who had previously been convicted of possession of firearms in suspicious circumstances and possession of firearms without a firearms certificate, was sentenced to nine months in prison.

Detective Superintendent Griffin, from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit said: “On February 21, 2018, officers stopped a van in Lurgan that was being driven by McKerr, with Stevenson in the passenger seat.

“A search of the vehicle revealed a bag containing 22 empty magazines, compatible with AK47/AKM assault rifles.

“In a follow-up search of Stevenson’s home, officers found two hand-written notes hidden within the insulating cavity of a flask.

“The notes contained details of vehicles using Lurgan Police Station on various dates that February.”

Det Supt Griffin confirmed “forensic evidence has been key to this investigation”, with items inside the van being linked to Stevenson and McKerr by DNA.

“The magazines were covered in an oil-like substance, which was also found on gloves within the van,” he explained.

“The gloves were subsequently forensically linked by DNA to both defendants. Furthermore, the hand-written notes within the flask were linked to Stevenson through DNA and fingerprints.”

Det Supt Griffin added: “It’s believed the firearms were being transported on behalf of the New IRA for potential future terrorist use, while the handwritten notes indicate the active monitoring and targeting of officers.

“Our officers are committed to keeping individuals and communities safe by working in partnership with our colleagues in the Public Prosecution Service to bring such offenders before the Courts.”