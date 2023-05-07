Two men to appear in Lisburn court over child sexual offences

THE PSNI has revealed that two men have been charged to court following a report of sexual offences against a child.

Detectives from the force's Public Protection Branch received the report on Wednesday, May 3.

They have now charged a 39-year-old man with a range of offences including causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing or inciting child prostitution or pornography.

He has also been charged with sexual communication with a child, possession of indecent images of a child, arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence and purchasing alcohol to deliver to a minor.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with sexual communication with a child, possession and distribution of indecent images of a child, obstructing police and purchasing alcohol to deliver to a minor.

Both men remain in police custody at this time and are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court tomorrow, May 8.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.