Two more men charged with murder of 21-year-old Finbar Sullivan in London

TWO more men have been charged with the murder of Finbar Sullivan in London last week.

Mr Sullivan, 21, was fatally stabbed in Primrose Hill at around 6.40pm last Tuesday, April 7.

Alexis Bidace, 25, of Fore Street, N18 and Ernest Boateng, 25, of Keswick Drive, EN3 were arrested on Monday and have now been charged with murder.

The two men are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court today.

Another man has previously appeared in court charged with Mr Sullivan's murder.

Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, 27, of Southbury Road, Enfield was charged on Sunday, April 12, after being arrested two days earlier.

He appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 13 and was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey today.

Khalid Abdulqadir, 18, of Fellows Road, Camden was charged with grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of a knife and appeared in court on Tuesday, April 14.

The Metropolitan Police say their investigation is ongoing and have urged anyone with relevant information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 6448 of April 7.

Information can also be uploaded to the police major incident portal by clicking here or given anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

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