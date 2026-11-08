Man must serve at least 20 years for murder of pregnant mother-of-two in Co. Down

A MAN has been told he must serve a minimum of 20 years in prison for the 'brutal' murder of a pregnant mother-of-two in Co. Down.

Zak Hughes, 29, from Belfast struck 27-year-old Sarah Montgomery dozens of times at her home in Donaghadee on June 27, 2025.

Hughes, the father of Ms Montgomery's two young daughters as well as her unborn son, was given a life sentence in June this year after he pleaded guilty to murder and child destruction.

The body Ms Montgomery, who was 32 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, was found by her grandfather at her home the day after the attack.

Police said she had been subjected to 'a sustained and brutal assault'.

"The brutality of the defendant's actions was matched by his callousness and deceit," said Detective Sergeant Jennifer Stevenson.

"After fatally assaulting Sarah, Hughes stopped at a shopping centre, where he bought new clothes and shoes and changed in public toilets.

"He then made another stop to dispose of various items of evidence, along with Sarah's mobile and house keys, before returning home."

She added: "Sarah, who was just 27 years old, had everything to live for.

"Much loved, she was at the heart of a caring family, whose lives will never be the same again.

"Friends, neighbours and indeed an entire community have all been touched by loss, sadness and shock."

'Despicable'

Catherine Kierans, Head of the PPS Serious Crime Unit, urged anyone suffering from domestic violence to reach out to someone, describing it as 'a widespread problem in Northern Ireland'.

"Today, I want to remember Sarah. I'm thinking of the woman who hundreds of people gathered to mourn at vigils after her death," she said.

"I'm thinking of the woman who looked after her siblings after she lost her own parents at a young age. I'm thinking of the woman who was a loving mother to her two young children and who was looking forward to welcoming her baby boy.

"I want to pay tribute to Sarah's family and friends. A mother, a sister, a granddaughter and a niece have been taken from them in the worst circumstances.

"I want to thank Sarah's family for trusting us to secure justice for Sarah.

"I would also like to thank the police for their investigation work, which was exemplary. Hughes, Sarah's former partner, violently attacked her and then tried to cover his tracks by disposing of evidence.

"The police quickly saw through this. Their work was essential to building a strong case, one which ultimately led to guilty pleas from the offender and today's sentencing.

"This was another horrendous case of domestic murder — another woman brutally murdered in her own home.

"Domestic violence, in all forms, is despicable. I am sorry to say it is a widespread problem in Northern Ireland.

"So, I want to appeal to anybody who is suffering from any form of domestic violence. Talk to a trusted person. Talk to a friend. Talk to your GP or social services. Talk to the police. Help is available."

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