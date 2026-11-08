Boy, 6, is fifth person to die following Co. Waterford arson attack

A YOUNG BOY who sustained critical injuries in an arson attack at his home in Co. Waterford last month has passed away.

Elliot English, 6, was hospitalised following the October 13 attack in the Birchwood estate that claimed the lives of his parents, Philip and Kim, and his brothers Callum, 12, and Jayden, 9.

Gardaí confirmed that Elliot passed away on Friday at Children's Health Ireland (CHI) Crumlin, where a 14-year-old girl continues to be treated after also sustaining critical injuries in the attack.

"The thoughts of all members of An Garda Síochána are with the extended English family at this sad time," added a statement.

A death notice for Elliot thanked hospital staff for their 'wonderful and dedicated care', adding that funeral details have yet to be confirmed.

The funerals of Elliot's parents and brothers took place at the Sacred Heart Church at The Folly, Co. Waterford on October 19 before they were laid to rest at Kilbarry Cemetery.

Six people have so far been arrested in connection with the tragedy, four of whom have been released without charge.

Cian Stacey, 21, and Jessica Dalton, 31, have each charged with one count of criminal damage and two counts of assault causing serious harm.

They appeared at Waterford District Court last month, where they were remanded in custody to appear again on November 17.

A statement issued on behalf of the English family said it was 'with profound sadness' that they confirmed the passing of Elliot.

"The family has endured an unimaginable loss and this latest bereavement has left relatives, neighbours and friends facing an overwhelming period of grief," it added.

It also asked that the girl continuing to be treated in hospital 'be kept in everyone's thoughts and prayers'.

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