Elderly man dies days after Co. Dublin collision
News

Elderly man dies days after Co. Dublin collision

AN ELDERLY man has died days after he was injured in a road traffic collision in Co. Dublin.

The collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred on Thursday morning on the N11 Stillorgan, between the junctions of Mount Merrion Avenue and Priory Drive.

The man, aged in his 80s, was taken to St Vincent's University Hospital after sustaining serious injuries but sadly passed away on Saturday.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They particularly want to hear from any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N11 Stillorgan between 7am and 7.20am on Thursday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on (01) 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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See More: Dublin, Stillorgan

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