Two new speed cameras will be operational in Ireland from tomorrow
News

Two new speed cameras will be operational in Ireland from tomorrow

speed camera

TWO new speed cameras will be operational in Ireland from tomorrow gardaí hae confirmed today.

The static speed safety camera systems, which are in place on the N17 in Ballinsmaula in Co. Mayo and N59 in Aubwee, Co. Galway, will go live from the morning, they confirmed in a statement.

At which point any vehicles caught driving over the 100km/h speed limit will be “subject to prosecution” the police force claims.

They will receive a fixed charge notice which includes €160 fine accompanied by three penalty points on the driver’s licence.

In October two new average speed cameras went live at at accident blackspots on Irish roads.

The cameras on the N5 and the N3 have been operational since October 25.

One is in place between Kilduff and BIllis, Cavan on the N3, while the other has been installed between Lislackagh and Cuilmore in Swinford on the N5.

See More: Ireland, Speed Camera

Related

President of Egypt discusses ‘outrageous suffering’ in Gaza during Irish visit
News 9 hours ago

President of Egypt discusses ‘outrageous suffering’ in Gaza during Irish visit

By: Fiona Audley

Irish economy in 'favourable' position with record employment and hefty corporation tax receipts
News 1 week ago

Irish economy in 'favourable' position with record employment and hefty corporation tax receipts

By: Fiona Audley

Record number of people granted Irish citizenship in 2024
News 1 week ago

Record number of people granted Irish citizenship in 2024

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man arrested after woman left in critical condition following Co. Galway assault
News 18 hours ago

Man arrested after woman left in critical condition following Co. Galway assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who killed police woman is sentenced for being unlawfully at large
News 18 hours ago

Man who killed police woman is sentenced for being unlawfully at large

By: Gerard Donaghy

No evidence of police collusion in 1978 La Mon bombing in Co. Down, says ombudsman
News 19 hours ago

No evidence of police collusion in 1978 La Mon bombing in Co. Down, says ombudsman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested in wake of alleged incident on Armagh GAA trip
News 20 hours ago

Man arrested in wake of alleged incident on Armagh GAA trip

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman arrested as part of Kyran Durnin murder investigation is released
News 21 hours ago

Woman arrested as part of Kyran Durnin murder investigation is released

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of woman missing from Co. Cork
News 21 hours ago

Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of woman missing from Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy