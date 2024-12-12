TWO new speed cameras will be operational in Ireland from tomorrow gardaí hae confirmed today.

The static speed safety camera systems, which are in place on the N17 in Ballinsmaula in Co. Mayo and N59 in Aubwee, Co. Galway, will go live from the morning, they confirmed in a statement.

At which point any vehicles caught driving over the 100km/h speed limit will be “subject to prosecution” the police force claims.

They will receive a fixed charge notice which includes €160 fine accompanied by three penalty points on the driver’s licence.

In October two new average speed cameras went live at at accident blackspots on Irish roads.

The cameras on the N5 and the N3 have been operational since October 25.

One is in place between Kilduff and BIllis, Cavan on the N3, while the other has been installed between Lislackagh and Cuilmore in Swinford on the N5.