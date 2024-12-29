Lord of the Dance
News

Two pedestrians die in separate collisions on Ireland's roads

TWO pedestrians have died following separate collisions on Ireland's roads on Friday.

In the first incident, a car collided with a female in her 70s at around 6.30pm on the N80 in Rathcrogue, Co. Carlow.

Her body was taken to the mortuary in Waterford Regional Hospital, where a post mortem is due to take place in due course.

The male driver of the car, aged in his 20s, was uninjured.

Meanwhile, a man in his 60s was fatally injured after a collision with a car at around 10.40pm in Flowerhill, Navan, Co. Meath.

The male driver of the car, also aged in his 60s, was uninjured.

Investigators are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage of either incident to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

