Two pedestrians suffer serious injuries in separate Dublin collisions

TWO pedestrians have been hospitalised following separate collisions in Dublin overnight.

In the first incident, a 31-year-old man was struck by a car on the Blessington Road in Tallaght at around 11pm.

Gardaí and fire crew attended the scene, where the man was treated for serious injuries.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital, where his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

In the second incident, a man in his 40s was struck by a car on Drimnagh Road in Dublin 12 at around 1.30am this morning.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The scene remains closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

