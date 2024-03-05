Two petrol bombs thrown through living room window in late night attack

POLICE are investigating an attack overnght which saw two petrol bombs thrown through a living room window in Co. Antrim.

The incident happened at a house in the Queen Street area of Ballymena at around 10.15pm last night (March 4).

“Shortly before 10.15pm on Monday, March 4, it was reported that two petrol bombs were thrown through the living room window of a house in the area,” the PSNI have confirmed.

“Thankfully, neither of these ignited,” they added.

A man who was in the house as the time was uninjured but has been “left shaken” by the attack, the PSNI said.

Detectives investigating the incident have called on members of the public with information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have information regarding a man who is believed to have been in the area at the time.

He is described as wearing dark clothing, with a baseball cap and a hood over his head.

He also had his face covered was wearing blue gloves, the PSNI has confirmed.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, including CCTV or other video footage, to ring 101 quoting reference number 1896 of 4/3/24,” the PSNI state.