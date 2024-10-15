Two police officers injured after patrol car rammed

TWO police officers were injured when their patrol car was rammed in the early hours of the morning.

The officers were on patrol in Crossmaglen in Co. Armagh on October 13 when a car they signalled to stop deliberately drove into them.

“Just after 1am police on patrol in the Dundalk Road area signalled their blue lights at a black Audi driving on the opposite side of the road,” District Commander for Newry Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said.

“The Audi then deliberately drove towards the police vehicle and rammed the front, injuring two police officers and causing significant damage.

“The Audi then drove off in the direction of Crossmaglen and was last seen driving across the border into the Republic of Ireland.

“An investigation is now underway and we are also liaising with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána.”

The two officers suffered injuries to their back and neck and had to go off duty following the incident.

“Our officers were working in the small hours of the morning to keep the community safe when this reckless act occurred,” Supt Haslett said.

“We could have been looking at one or two officers being seriously injured or even killed as a result of this incident. Attacks on any of the emergency services are totally wrong and I would condemn this appalling attack in the strongest possible terms.

“We’re appealing to anyone who saw the black Audi, or captured dash-cam footage of its movements to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 59 14/10/24.”