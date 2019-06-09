UK Home Secretary says Britain should pay Ireland half a billion pounds to solve border issue
News

UK Home Secretary says Britain should pay Ireland half a billion pounds to solve border issue

UK HOME SECRETARY Sajid Javid says that Britain should fund a new border arrangement by paying the Irish government half a billion pounds.

Javid stressed that the UK had a moral obligation to sort out the issue due to the fact that the Brexit vote was what caused it.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Javid said: “I think it’s morally justified to pay for that because we both signed the Good Friday Agreement, we are both absolutely committed to peace on the island of Ireland and - given that we voted to leave and that’s what’s changing the status quo on the island and Ireland - I think it’s morally right that we say, ‘look, we’ll pay because we’ve caused this’.”

The Conservative leadership contender also warned that it could cost “hundreds of millions of euros”.

“No one really knows, because it hasn’t been done before,” he added.

Advertisement

Home Secretary Sajid Javid believes Britain should entirely fund a border solution for the island of Ireland

Mr Javid insisted though that the high cost would be worth spending, because: “if we get a Brexit deal in the next few months there will be a mini-economic boom, it will immediately have an economic impact,” he said.

If appointed head of the party, Javid said he would want to see his money used to set up technology-driven border checks so Britain would not be locked into EU rules.

Fine Gael senator Neale Richmond has however criticised Javid’s comments saying that maintaining an open border “goes far beyond monetary value”, and that the Home Secretary is “missing the point”.

“Post Brexit, we hope this can be done with a deep and meaningful trade, customs and regulatory agreement,” he said.

“There is openness to the technological solutions suggested by Mr Javid but ultimately none of these solutions have been proven to exist yet. That is why we need the insurance policy of the Brexit and throwing around promises of payoffs simply misses the point.”

Advertisement

See More: Border, Border Issues, Brexit, Conservative Party, Deadlock, Fine Gael, Good Friday Agreement, Irish Border, Neale Richmond, Northern Ireland, Sajid Javid, UK Politics

Related

Comedian Dara O'Briain brilliantly breaks down the Irish border and Brexit mess on Late Late Show
News 8 months ago

Comedian Dara O'Briain brilliantly breaks down the Irish border and Brexit mess on Late Late Show

By: Ryan Price

Varadkar warns May that 'time is running out' on border issue
News 8 months ago

Varadkar warns May that 'time is running out' on border issue

By: Ryan Price

'The Irish border is the beach' - Irish comedian brilliantly corrects British politicians on the border issue
News 8 months ago

'The Irish border is the beach' - Irish comedian brilliantly corrects British politicians on the border issue

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Katie Taylor modestly admits she’s ‘not a fan of honorary statue’
News 22 hours ago

Katie Taylor modestly admits she’s ‘not a fan of honorary statue’

By: Harry Brent

Cork man arrested after he tried to set Garda Station on fire with officers inside
News 1 day ago

Cork man arrested after he tried to set Garda Station on fire with officers inside

By: Harry Brent

Gay pride flag to be flown over state Capitol of Wisconsin
News 1 day ago

Gay pride flag to be flown over state Capitol of Wisconsin

By: Harry Brent

London manager Ciaran Deely looking for that Galway grit against Offaly
Sport 1 day ago

London manager Ciaran Deely looking for that Galway grit against Offaly

By: Stephen Mahon

Australian World Cup winner Stephen Larkham set to join Munster coaching staff
Sport 1 day ago

Australian World Cup winner Stephen Larkham set to join Munster coaching staff

By: Stephen Mahon