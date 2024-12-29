'Unimaginable tragedy': Two men die and four people injured in Co. Armagh collision

TWO men have died and four others, including a baby, have been injured in a road traffic collision in Co. Armagh.

The incident happened at around 12.45pm on Friday, December 27 on the Killylea Road outside Killylea village.

Councillor Sarah Duffy, Mayor of Armagh Banbridge & Craigavon Council, described the loss of life as an 'unimaginable tragedy'.

The PSNI confirmed that two men died following the two-vehicle collision that involved a dark grey Audi and a black Mercedes.

"Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services," said Inspector Cherith Adair.

"Both men died at the scene. Four others, including a baby, were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"One of the women sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition at this time."

'Heart-breaking loss'

Speaking after the incident, Cllr Duffy said her thoughts were with all those affected.

"This Christmas season, which is meant to bring families together in joy and celebration, has been overshadowed by an unimaginable tragedy in our community," said the Sinn Féin mayor.

"Today, we mourn the heart-breaking loss of lives due to a devastating road traffic collision.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends who are facing this pain, especially at this time of year.

"We cannot begin to comprehend the depth of their loss, and we stand with them in their grief.

"I want to thank the emergency services, who responded swiftly and with immense professionalism under these difficult circumstances.

"This tragedy is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety, especially during the holiday season when our roads are often busier.

"I urge everyone to take extra care, whether driving, cycling or walking, and to ensure that we protect ourselves and those around us.

"As a community, we will come together to support those affected in the very sad times ahead."

'Terrible'

Meanwhile, SDLP councillor for Armagh, Thomas O'Hanlon, added: "My thoughts and prayers are with those involved in the road traffic accident on the Killylea Road, Armagh yesterday.

"Unfortunately, lives have been lost and some remain critically ill in hospital.

"It's just terrible for those involved and we keep those hurt and those mourning in our prayers."

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision and want to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured camera footage that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting quote reference 740 of December 27.