Unionist parties condemn arson attack at Orange Hall in Derry
News

Unionist parties condemn arson attack at Orange Hall in Derry

The scene at the fire yesterday.

POLICE IN Derry are treating an arson attack at an Orange Hall near Magherafelt as a hate crime.

It comes after Ballynougher Orange Hall in the Aghagaskin Road area was extensively damaged in a deliberate fire on Sunday.

Police believe the perpetrators broke in through a window at the rear of the property in order to start the blaze using an accelerant.

“An investigation is underway and we are treating the incident as a hate crime,” Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said in a statement on Monday.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service crews from Maghera and Magherafelt helped bring the flames under control by providing water for a turntable ladder from Springfield on Sunday evening.

Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted on Sunday to condemn the attack.

"Another burning Orange Hall, youths chanting pro-IRA songs, thugs desecrating memorials to victims," he said.

"Some republicans seem intent on crushing the unionist spirit. We will not respond to this provocation with violences. We will respond with a solid determination to stand our ground."

Traditional Unionist Values Mid Ulster spokesperson Glen Moore said the attack "represents a serious escalation of what has been a series of sinister developments in south Co Londonderry in recent weeks."

“Condemnation from politicians would be welcome in so far as it goes but we need more. Recently Ms O’Neill who is an MLA for the area refused to condemn the glorification of the IRA in sick songs which have in the aftermath been deployed by Republicans seeking to intimidate the minority community in Mid Ulster.

"You cannot celebrate those who murdered Orangemen in Orange Halls one day and condemn attacks on Orange Halls the next."

DUP Cllr Anne Forde said:

"This lodge is well rooted in the community and has been here for over 100 years. The folks in the lodge just want to be respected and be able to celebrate their Orange culture. Those who are so intolerant as to want the hall destroyed need removed from our streets. This is not an attack on bricks and mortar, it is an attack on the people who use that facility."

See More: Derry, Magherafelt, PSNI

Related

Principal of special needs school goes on trial for rape and sexual assault in Derry
News 1 month ago

Principal of special needs school goes on trial for rape and sexual assault in Derry

By: Irish Post

Families of drowned teenagers in Derry thank public for outpouring of support
News 1 month ago

Families of drowned teenagers in Derry thank public for outpouring of support

By: Connell McHugh

Book of condolences to open for drowned teenagers in Derry
News 1 month ago

Book of condolences to open for drowned teenagers in Derry

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Migrant processing centre in England attacked by man throwing petrol bombs
News 16 hours ago

Migrant processing centre in England attacked by man throwing petrol bombs

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taylor marks 100 appearances for Celtic with stunning goal in 3-0 win at Livingston
Sport 17 hours ago

Taylor marks 100 appearances for Celtic with stunning goal in 3-0 win at Livingston

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach joins world leaders in offering condolences after Seoul Halloween tragedy claims 153 lives
News 20 hours ago

Taoiseach joins world leaders in offering condolences after Seoul Halloween tragedy claims 153 lives

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Ireland has to be next for Katie Taylor': Hearn demands homecoming fight for undisputed lightweight champ
Sport 23 hours ago

'Ireland has to be next for Katie Taylor': Hearn demands homecoming fight for undisputed lightweight champ

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach leads tributes as Katie Taylor retains undisputed lightweight titles with victory over Carabajal
Sport 1 day ago

Taoiseach leads tributes as Katie Taylor retains undisputed lightweight titles with victory over Carabajal

By: Gerard Donaghy