Unions to gather in Northern Ireland for ‘largest ever’ European labour summit

MORE THAN 600 trade union leaders from 50 European countries will gather in Belfast next week, between 25th and 27th March, for UNI Europa’s sixth conference. The symposium to set to outline a shared strategy for the European trade union movement in the services sector. The conference will be hosted at the International Convention Centre, and according to organisers, promises to be the biggest continental union event in Northern Ireland’s history.

Working under the theme ‘Real Say, More Pay’, union leaders and activists will address some of the key issues facing workers today, including: strengthening collective bargaining; how technology like Artificial Intelligence is being used to create labour shortages; the unity of trade unions across political divides; and addressing the multiple crisis of the cost-of-living, the rise of the far right and its attacks on democracy.

Keynote speakers will include the likes of First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill, Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray and Assistant General Secretary of ICTU (the Irish Congress of Trade Unions) Gerry Murphy. It is expected that the opening ceremony of the Conference will take place between 09:30 and 12:00 on Tuesday 25th March, and attendees can expect music and poetry performances from the likes of Hit Machine, Bodhran v. Lambeg, Highland Dancers, Sean nós Dance, as well as a procession with trade union banners.

With UNI Europa as the European trade union federation – representing over 7 million services workers across 50 European countries – it is expected that there will be over 600 trade union leaders expected in the ICC. Headquartered in Belgium, UNI Europa represents 272 national trade unions across the continent.