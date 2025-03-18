Last veteran of the Battle of Britain passes away

THE only remaining survivor of the Battle of Britain – an aerial conflict which took place between the RAF and the German Luftwaffe during World War 2 – has died at the age of 105. John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway, who was originally from Dublin, joined the fight against the Nazis as a teenager in 1938.

By the time Mr. Hemingway was 21, he was a pilot for the RAF, and his services were enlisted to help defend the UK from a series of coordinated aerial assaults by the German Luftwaffe. This culminated in a three month period of intense fighting known as the Battle of Britain.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the courage shown by Mr. Hemingway and those of his fellow pilots ‘helped end the Second World War and secure our freedom’.

He added: “Eighty years ago, the courage and determination of Paddy and all our brave RAF pilots helped bring an end to the Second World War. They fearlessly flew over enemy territory to protect the UK and its Allies, risking their lives.

“He never considered himself a hero and often referred to himself as the ‘Lucky Irishman’, a man simply doing his job, like so many others of his generation.

“Despite his sacrifice, he would tell stories of the joyous memories he made and moments he shared with his peers, many of whom never returned home.

“Their sense of duty and service secured our freedom, and we shall never forget them.”

Mr. Hemingway’s generation of RAF pilots became known affectionately as ‘The Few’ following a speech by then-Prime Minster Winston Churchill in acknowledgement of their sacrifice.

Mr. Hemingway’s individual acts of bravery are well-noted, having destroyed a German airliner in 1940 as well as downing a German Luftwaffe plane the following day. His Hurricane fighter jet faced a barrage of anti-aircraft fire not long after these events and he was forced to make an emergency landing on the Essex coast.

As a member of the ‘Eleven Group’s’ daily defence of mainland Britain, Mr. Hemingway’s logbook ended up recording a staggering five daily attacks faced by himself and his fellow pilots at the height of the confrontation.

In July 1941, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. Mr Hemingway then served as a military air traffic controller during D-Day, before joining the Mediterranean Allied Air Forces in 1945 with 324 Wing.