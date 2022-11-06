Video shows teenager breaking out of garda van before fleeing

A VIDEO showing a teenager escaping from a garda van in Galway has been spreading online.

The video shows the youngster clambering out through a broken door panel before fleeing.

Gardaí say the teenager has not yet been returned to custody.

An investigation is underway in Galway after an arrested man escaped from a Garda van last night. pic.twitter.com/TG9jfxnNh1 — Dublin News Live  (@DublinNewsLive) November 5, 2022

According to independent.ie, the teenager was arrested at Galway Shopping Centre on Friday night on suspicion of theft.

He made his escape while gardaí were inside the building conducting enquiries into the alleged incident.

An Garda Síochána say investigations are ongoing.