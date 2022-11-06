Video shows teenager breaking out of garda van before fleeing
News

Video shows teenager breaking out of garda van before fleeing

File photo: the teenager made his escape while gardaí were busy conducting enquiries (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

A VIDEO showing a teenager escaping from a garda van in Galway has been spreading online.

The video shows the youngster clambering out through a broken door panel before fleeing.

Gardaí say the teenager has not yet been returned to custody.

According to independent.ie, the teenager was arrested at Galway Shopping Centre on Friday night on suspicion of theft.

He made his escape while gardaí were inside the building conducting enquiries into the alleged incident.

An Garda Síochána say investigations are ongoing.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Viral

Related

Man in his 80s dies following collision in Co. Clare
News 5 hours ago

Man in his 80s dies following collision in Co. Clare

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí probe mysterious death of man in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin
News 2 weeks ago

Gardaí probe mysterious death of man in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two charged after separate significant drug seizures in Dublin
News 2 weeks ago

Two charged after separate significant drug seizures in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Shay Given has said it's rich for countries to point the finger at Qatar ahead of the World Cup
Sport 21 hours ago

Shay Given has said it's rich for countries to point the finger at Qatar ahead of the World Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: There's one change to the Ireland team to face South Africa Stuart McCloskey replaces Robbie Henshaw
Sport 22 hours ago

ICYMI: There's one change to the Ireland team to face South Africa Stuart McCloskey replaces Robbie Henshaw

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dublin soccer referees are to set to go on strike after incidents of alleged assaults
Sport 23 hours ago

Dublin soccer referees are to set to go on strike after incidents of alleged assaults

By: Conor O'Donoghue

16-year-old Katie Keane has been called up the next Ireland training camp
Sport 1 day ago

16-year-old Katie Keane has been called up the next Ireland training camp

By: Conor O'Donoghue

REPORT | Ireland won the 2022 Victory Shield after beating Scotland
Sport 1 day ago

REPORT | Ireland won the 2022 Victory Shield after beating Scotland

By: Conor O'Donoghue