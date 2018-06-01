Visa chaos as millions of customers left unable to use bank cards across Ireland and Europe
PEOPLE attempting to make payments using Visa cards across Europe have been told their transactions cannot be completed due to a major "service disruption".

Visa has confirmed that it is “currently experiencing a service disruption” which is preventing “some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed”.

A statement issued by the company this evening suggested it did not know the cause of the problem.

“We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation,” it said.

The Bank of Ireland has taken to Twitter to assure customers they can make withdrawals at any BOI cash mashines.

"We are aware some customers are experiencing Visa debit card issues," the bank said.

"This is impacting multiple banks across Europe. We will update when we know more. Cash withdrawals can be made at any BOI ATM."

Permanent TSB also said that its Visa debit cards can be used at any of the bank's ATMs.

AIB said it was aware of "intermittent issues" with AIB cards and was working to resolve the matter.

Friday night chaos

Large queues have been spotted at ATMs across Ireland, Britain and mainland Europe with thousands of debit card users voicing their frustration on social media.

One Dubliner wrote: "I’ve spent 40 minutes of the last hour in queues for ATMs, and any shop I’ve gone into is only taking cash.

"The absolute panic on people’s faces is kind of a little bit funny.

Everyone’s reliance on one company is slightly worrying".

Another said: "Visa crashing just as we went to pay for a weekly shop and its absolute chaos.

"If there was ever a reason to not go cashless, Visa crashing nationally is it".

While a third joked: "Who disprupts #Visa on a Friday night when you're at the pub? Who would be that evil?"

