Warning to Spanish citizens visiting Dublin

SPANISH citizens visiting Dublin have been warned to be on their guard, following another weekend of street violence in the Irish capital which left a number of people hospitalised.

The US embassy in Dublin had previously issued a plea to its visiting citizens to "keep a low profile" and not to walk home after dark, following the horrific attack on New Yorker Stephen Termini last month.

In an incident which sparked nationwide outrage, Mr. Termini, 57, suffered severe injuries - including being left in a coma and facing losing an eye - after he was violently assaulted in the city centre almost two weeks ago.

That attack has also sparked a national debate on safety in the Irish capital and heaped pressure on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to plough more resources into tackling street crime.

There has been further pressure for action from the embattled minister following a spate of further assaults over the past few days, including an assault in Dublin on Friday, which left a 20-year-old man hospitalised with a fractured eye socket and a broken nose.

There were two separate incidents in the Irish capital over the weekend, including an assault in Drimnagh, south Dublin, of a 20-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Following another shocking assault, a man in his 30s was hospitalised after he was set upon at 4.30am on Sunday in Santry, north Dublin.

The spate of attacks have prompted the Spanish embassy to warn its visiting citizens to step up their guard.

The stark warning, issued on its website, states: "Street fights at night are frequent in the Temple Bar and Portobello areas, and in the O'Connell Street area, Parnell Square and the vicinity of Connolly Station, all in Dublin.

"Dublin is sporadically the scene of bloody clashes between the families that control organised crime in Ireland."

It adds: "It is advisable to be vigilant with personal belongings in tourist areas and in crowded ones, such as shopping centres and pubs, and avoid lonely areas, especially at night."

Meanwhile, the sons of assault victim Mr. Termini flew to Ireland over the weekend to be at their recovering father's bedside.

The two men, Michael and Jesse Rizzuto, also visited the area in Dublin where their father was attacked.

They later took to social media to reveal that their father was no longer in a coma, but still faced a long road to recovery.

