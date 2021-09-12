WATCH: Cat in stadium roof fall is saved by football fans using American flag
News

WATCH: Cat in stadium roof fall is saved by football fans using American flag

File photo: the drama unfolded at the Hard Rock Stadium (Image: Sarkao / Getty Images)

AMERICAN football fans helped save a cat that fell from a stadium roof, using the Stars and Stripes to catch its fall.

The drama unfolded at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday evening as the Miami Hurricanes took on the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Footage shared online showed the cat hanging on to what appears to be a cable strung across the upper deck.

After hanging for several minutes, unable to pull itself back up, one paw slips off the cable.

Seconds later, spectators scream as the cat plunges around 30ft towards the stands.

Fortunately a quick-thinking couple who had been following the action, identified by the Miami Herald as Craig and Kimberly Cromer, anticipated the fall.

They stretched out their Stars and Stripes beneath the cat, breaking its fall using the flag.

Fans then held up the feline to roars of applause form the crowd.

The venue later tweeted to say that the cat was safe, albeit missing one of its nine lives.

The hard Rock Stadium thanked the fans for their quick thinking, adding that they had made a donation to the Humane Society Miami.

Miami went on to win the game 25-23.

