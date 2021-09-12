WATCH: Cat in stadium roof fall is saved by football fans using American flag

AMERICAN football fans helped save a cat that fell from a stadium roof, using the Stars and Stripes to catch its fall.

The drama unfolded at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday evening as the Miami Hurricanes took on the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Footage shared online showed the cat hanging on to what appears to be a cable strung across the upper deck.

A cat survived a dramatic fall Saturday inside a packed American football stadium, after fans created a makeshift net with an American Flag to safely catch the feline. 😱 The stadium later tweeted to confirm the cat was safe... 😅🏟 pic.twitter.com/IjTWEILa2i — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 12, 2021

After hanging for several minutes, unable to pull itself back up, one paw slips off the cable.

Seconds later, spectators scream as the cat plunges around 30ft towards the stands.

Fortunately a quick-thinking couple who had been following the action, identified by the Miami Herald as Craig and Kimberly Cromer, anticipated the fall.

They stretched out their Stars and Stripes beneath the cat, breaking its fall using the flag.

We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 & 208 the cat landed safely after a harrowing fall. We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives. We have made a donation to @humanemiami and encourage fans to do so. https://t.co/NAVvDYiO41 — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) September 12, 2021

Fans then held up the feline to roars of applause form the crowd.

The venue later tweeted to say that the cat was safe, albeit missing one of its nine lives.

The hard Rock Stadium thanked the fans for their quick thinking, adding that they had made a donation to the Humane Society Miami.

Miami went on to win the game 25-23.