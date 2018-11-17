WATCH: Drone captures footage of rare shark nursery discovered off west coast of Ireland

SCIENTISTS have released footage after discovering a rare shark nursery 200 miles off the west coast of Ireland.

A large school of Blackmouth catshark was filmed at the site, as well as a large number of egg cases.

The significant number of egg cases is rare and may indicate that females use this area of the seafloor to lay their eggs.

A second more unusual species, the Sailfin roughshark, was also spotted during the exploration.

It is listed as ‘Near Threatened’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Off the scale

The footage was captured in July by the Marine Institute’s remotely operated vehicle, Holland 1.

It was deployed as part of the SeaRover survey, which is exploring Ireland’s deep-water coral reef systems.

David O’Sullivan of INFOMAR, the programme that coordinated the SeaRover survey, said the discovery was “on a scale not previously documented”.

“We are delighted to report the discovery of a rare shark nursery on a scale not previously documented in Irish waters,” he said.

“This discovery shows the significance of documenting sensitive marine habitats, and will give us a better understanding of the biology of these beautiful animals and their ecosystem function in Ireland’s Biologically Sensitive Area.”

FUrther study

He added: “No pups were obvious at the site and it is believed that the adult sharks might be utilising degraded coral reef and exposed carbonate rock on which to lay their eggs.

“A healthy coral reef in the vicinity may act as a refuge for the juvenile shark pups once they hatch.

“It is anticipated that further study of the site will answer some important scientific questions on the biology and ecology of deep water sharks in Irish waters.”

The findings were unveiled at the recent INFOMAR Seabed Mapping Seminar in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

The SeaRover survey is jointly funded by the Irish Government and the EU’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund.