WATCH: New York governor Andrew Cuomo attempts an absolutely horrific Irish accent
WATCH: New York governor Andrew Cuomo attempts an absolutely horrific Irish accent

WE'VE HEARD our fair share of terrible Irish accents, but this might be the worst.

From Gerard Butler's infamously awful attempt in PS I Love You to Sean Connery's forced lilt in Darby O'Gill and the Little People, actors have been butchering the Irish accent for years, and they receive special training beforehand.

One person who (we hope) didn't get any training but wanted to try his hand anyway, with disastrous results, is New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

Mr Cuomo was speaking to press regarding the New York St Patrick's Day parade, which was later cancelled, when he suddenly started speaking in what we can only call a Leprechaun accent.

"We're authorised, d'you know, by St Patrick," he told journalists gathered to hear him speak.

"Oh yes! We have the highest authorisation, sure!" he continued, practically dancing up a rainbow as he spoke.

The moment was captured on video and subsequently shared by Irish journalist Stephen McNeice, who posted it on Twitter so that the rest of us could join him in cringing with embarrassment after listening to it.

You'd think we'd be used to it by now, but it never gets any easier.

At least he didn't say 'Top o' the mornin' to ya'.

 

