'We will never forget him': Father's heartbreaking words as woman jailed for murder of baby son

A HEARTBROKEN father has spoken of his devastation after the mother of his children was jailed for the murder of their eight-week-old son.

The defendant, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of family members, was also convicted of the attempted murder of her young daughter.

She was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Friday and told she must serve a minimum of 20 years in prison before being able to apply for release.

"Words cannot describe what my family and I have been through,” said the children's father following the sentencing.

"We never got to see my son grow up, but will never forget him."

'Senseless and tragic'

The events took place on the evening of Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in north Belfast.

Police were called to a house in the area that evening, where they found the woman with her two injured children.

"The baby boy, who was just eight weeks old, had sustained two stab wounds to his chest," said Detective Inspector Gina Quinn from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team.

"Paramedics transferred the little one to hospital but, tragically, he was pronounced dead later that evening.

"The young girl had also been stabbed in the chest.

"She was transferred to hospital and survived, thanks to emergency, life-saving surgery.

"Both children had been stabbed by their mother — a parent who should, of course, have been loving, caring and protecting."

DI Quinn continued: "This has been a totally distressing case. A tiny and innocent life was taken in senseless and tragic circumstances.

"I would like to thank our partners in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children who fought so hard to try and save the lives of both children.

"The family have had their whole world turned upside down.

"They have lost an opportunity to see one of the children grow up, while the surviving child has lost her brother.

"There is nothing I can do or say that will undo this loss or begin to ease their pain.

"My thoughts, and that of the investigation team, are with the surviving child, the family and the wider community who have all been affected."