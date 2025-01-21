Weather advisory issued for Ireland as Storm Éowyn named

A WEATHER advisory has been issued across Ireland as Storm Éowyn has been named.

The fifth storm of 2024/2025 season will arrive this week, meteorologists have confirmed today, with the UK Met Office naming Storm Éowyn this morning.

It will bring wet and very windy weather to Ireland from Thursday night (January 23) and during Friday (January 24), Met Éireann said today.

“Éowyn is forecast to be a deep low-pressure system, currently set to track to the northwest of Ireland introducing strong southeasterly winds which will veer west to south-westerly and intensify through Friday morning,” the weather service said in a statement.

“The system will also bring spells of heavy rain across different parts of the country and sleet and snow to parts of the west and north in particular.”

As such a weather advisory has been issued for the country, with more specific weather warnings due to follow this week.

The “main impacts” of the storm are due to be felt overnight this Thursday and into Friday, which are likely to be dangerous travelling conditions, displaced objects, fallen trees and possible power outages.

Some surface water flooding and localised river flooding, is also expected over the weekend

“Storm Éowyn will bring wet and very windy conditions on Friday, especially in the west and northwest,” Met Eireann’s Deputy Head of Forecasting, Liz Coleman, said today.

“The very strong southwest winds with damaging gusts will start to be felt late on Thursday and will cause dangerous travelling conditions on Friday, with the likelihood of trees down and potentially power outages.

“Wave overtopping is also expected at high tide.

“There could be localised flooding further into Saturday associated to the heavy rain and to the snow melt.”

She added: “Western and northwestern counties are likely to see status orange wind warnings as a minimum, but we are monitoring the situation closely and will issue warnings as Met Éireann’s high resolution model, which provides information two days ahead, comes into play.

“We are in close contact with the NDFEM and emergency management stakeholders and will provide timely updates as the situation progresses.

"There will be a short respite from the weather on Saturday as Éowyn moves away, but we are also watching a different low-pressure system, forecast to bring impactful winds and further rain on Sunday.

“However, in this case the situation is still too uncertain; we will provide updates as the week progresses.”