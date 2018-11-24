The weather this weekend is set to be chilly enough
Showers, frost and cold are par for the course.

Today was rather cold and there's to be some scattered showers this evening mainly in southern and eastern counties but mostly dry elsewhere.

Tonight will be cold with a mix of cloud and clear spells with frost developing as temperatures fall to between -1 and +2 degrees Celsius, mist and patchy fog in places also.

Sunday will have frost, mist and patchy fog but will eventually clear to give a bright day with sunny spells.

Many places will be dry but scattered showers will feed in over eastern parts of Leinster and Ulster and also along parts of the south coasts.

Cold in moderate east to northeast breezes and afternoon temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius in many areas, but a little higher in eastern and southern coastal areas.

