‘What a wonderful long life’: Tributes paid following death of 108-year-old Irish woman
News

FRIENDS and well-wishers have paid tribute following the death of a 108-year-old woman in Co. Cavan.

Bridget Tierney died on Wednesday, February 28, “peacefully, in the tender care of her very devoted family, in her 109th year,” her family has confirmed.

Born in July 1915, Ms Tierney (née Reilly) was a mother of nine, who had 30 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

She is “sadly missed by her adoring family” they confirmed, as tributes flooded in for the popular Irishwoman this week.

Bridget Tierney has died aged 108 (Pic: Tierney family)

“What a wonderful long life your dear mother had,” Noelle O’Relly said.

“I’m quite sure, you will all cherish the wonderful stories and memories about the various changes that she was fortunate to have experienced over the years,” she added.

Barbara Sheridan said: “What a wonderful woman. You were all so blessed to have her in your lives for so many years. Terrific stories and memories.

“Fly high beautiful lady with the angels.”

Ms Tierney, from Drumgore in Loughduff, is believed to have been Ireland’s oldest woman, following the death last month of 110-year-old Kitty Jeffrey in Cork.

Ms Tierney’s funeral takes place at 12noon on Saturday, March 2 at St Joseph's Church in Loughduff.

Burial will follow at the adjoining cemetery.

