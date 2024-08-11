Wife of Conservative councillor to appear at Crown Court charged with stirring up racial hatred
News

Wife of Conservative councillor to appear at Crown Court charged with stirring up racial hatred

Lucy Connolly will appear at Northampton Crown Court tomorrow (Image: Google Street View)

THE WIFE of a Conservative councillor is due to appear at the Crown Court charged with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred.

Lucy Connolly, 41, of Northampton, was arrested on Tuesday, August 8, following reports of a hate crime regarding a post published on Twitter/X on July 29.

The post appeared in the wake of the killing of three young girls at a dance class in Southport earlier that day.

Ms Connolly, wife of West Northamptonshire councillor Raymond Connolly, was released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.

However, she was rearrested on Friday and was charged with one count of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred.

Ms Connolly, a childminder, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday via a live video link and did not enter a plea.

The court was told that she allegedly published a post on Twitter/X that read: "Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f*****g hotels full of the b******s for all I care, while you're at it take the treacherous government & politicians with them. If that makes me a racist, so be it."

According to the BBC, District Judge Rahim Allen-Khimani said the matter was 'too serious for this court to deal with'.

Ms Connolly was remanded into custody and will appear at Northampton Crown Court tomorrow, Monday, August 12.

