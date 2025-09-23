Witness appeal after man dies following Cork collision
News

Witness appeal after man dies following Cork collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man died in a collision in Co. Cork.

The single vehicle incident happened on the road between Leap and Drinagh in the Corran Middle area yesterday morning (September 22).

Officers were called to the area at around 10.30am.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them,” the police force said in a statement.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 10.30am and 11.30am this morning, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

