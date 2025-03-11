Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Dublin collision
News

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Dublin collision

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a motorcyclist died following a collision in west Dublin.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident, which happened on the M50 on the afternoon of Sunday, March 9.

A car and the motorcycle collided shortly after 12.30pm on the southbound carriageway of the M50 near Junction 7 at the Lucan/Palmerstown exit.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

There were no other injuries reported.

The road was closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene and has since reopened.

Officers are now urging anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M50 in both directions at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on (01) 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

See More: Dublin

Related

Appeal for witnesses after man's body discovered in Dublin canal
News 1 day ago

Appeal for witnesses after man's body discovered in Dublin canal

By: Gerard Donaghy

New York Jets launch first girls flag football league in Ireland
Sport 6 days ago

New York Jets launch first girls flag football league in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Man pleads guilty to wife’s murder after footage uncovered on phone
News 1 week ago

Man pleads guilty to wife’s murder after footage uncovered on phone

By: Irish Post

Latest

Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter of baby boy found abandoned in bin bags almost three decades ago
News 1 day ago

Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter of baby boy found abandoned in bin bags almost three decades ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men charged after discovery of cannabis factory in Co. Down
News 1 day ago

Two men charged after discovery of cannabis factory in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two people deported following border checks in Co. Louth
News 1 day ago

Two people deported following border checks in Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould 'shocked and angry' over fraud complaint
News 1 day ago

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould 'shocked and angry' over fraud complaint

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fleadh Cheoil, world's largest celebration of Irish culture, to be held in Belfast for first time in 2026
News 1 day ago

Fleadh Cheoil, world's largest celebration of Irish culture, to be held in Belfast for first time in 2026

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man hospitalised following Co. Tyrone arson attack
News 2 days ago

Man hospitalised following Co. Tyrone arson attack

By: Gerard Donaghy