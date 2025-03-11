Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Dublin collision

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a motorcyclist died following a collision in west Dublin.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident, which happened on the M50 on the afternoon of Sunday, March 9.

A car and the motorcycle collided shortly after 12.30pm on the southbound carriageway of the M50 near Junction 7 at the Lucan/Palmerstown exit.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

There were no other injuries reported.

The road was closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene and has since reopened.

Officers are now urging anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M50 in both directions at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on (01) 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.