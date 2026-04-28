Irish Post Shop
Witness appeal after pensioner dies in Dublin collision
News

Witness appeal after pensioner dies in Dublin collision

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman died in a Dublin collision.

The single vehicle collision happened in a car park on Idrone Avenue in Knocklyon at around 10.55am on April 26.

A passenger in the car, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 80s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

No other injuries were reported, the police force has confirmed while urging anyone who may have seen the incident to contact them.

“Witnesses who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were in the area between 10.45am and 11.15am are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Collision, Dublin, Witness Appeal

Related
News 1 week ago

Motorcyclist hospitalised following Sligo collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Woman dies and another left seriously injured following Co. Louth collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

Teenage cyclist knocked off bike in hit and run collision

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Trump praises law enforcement as suspect detained after shots fired during Washington event

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Teenager dies following collision in Co. Donegal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Comment 2 days ago

Ronan O'Shea tackles the tricky subject of satire

By: Ronan O'Shea

Comment 2 days ago

You can’t manufacture the craic...

By: Joe Horgan

Comment 3 days ago

Northern Ireland’s quiet identity crisis

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Travel 3 days ago

A milestone escape to the Maldives

By: Maria Boyle