Witness appeal after pensioner dies in Dublin collision

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman died in a Dublin collision.

The single vehicle collision happened in a car park on Idrone Avenue in Knocklyon at around 10.55am on April 26.

A passenger in the car, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 80s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

No other injuries were reported, the police force has confirmed while urging anyone who may have seen the incident to contact them.

“Witnesses who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were in the area between 10.45am and 11.15am are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

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