Woman, 21, arrested and charged over fatal road collision that killed young Irishman last year

A SECOND person has appeared in court charged in connection with a fatal collision that claimed the life of a man in Dundalk last year.

Robert McLoughlin, 29, was killed on the R132 Old Newry Road on October 21, 2017 when he was hit by two cars shortly after exiting a taxi.

Eimear White, 21, of Castlecarra, Riverstown, Co. Louth is accused of dangerous driving causing the talented accountant's death.

Garda Andy McGuill gave evidence at Dundalk District Court of arresting the defendant and subsequently charging her at 9.43am this morning.

The court heard the accused reply "No comment" after caution when charged.

Judge John Coughlan was asked to adjourn the case until October 17 to allow the prosecution to prepare their evidence.

After he was told that bail conditions had been agreed, Judge Coughlan remanded the defendant on her own bond of €100 to return on the aforementioned date.

A defence application for legal aid was also granted.

A man has already been charged in connection with the same incident.

The Faughart man, also aged 21, was charged in July with the same offence and remanded on bail to also return before the court on October 17.

