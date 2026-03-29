Woman and teenage girl charged over Co. Tipperary assault that left young woman in critical condition

A WOMAN and a teenage girl have been charged over a serious assault on a young woman in Co. Tipperary.

The incident occurred on the R494 at Birdhill shortly before 5.30pm on Saturday, March 21.

The victim, 29-year-old Scarlett Faulker, sustained serious head injuries in the attack and was airlifted to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

On Thursday, gardaí said they had arrested a woman in her 40s and a juvenile female in her teens in connection with the incident.

RTÉ News reports that the pair, both of whom cannot be named, appeared at a special sitting of Limerick District Court last night.

The teenager is charged with assault causing serious harm while the woman has been charged with violent disorder, reckless endangerment and two counts of burglary.

Both were remanded into custody and will appear in court again on Wednesday, April 1.

Footage appeal

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Any road users who were on the R494 between Birdhill and the M7 motorway between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, March 21 and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

In particular, investigators are seeking information on the movements of two vehicles — a grey 162 Ford Transit van and a blue 161 Volkswagen Touran people carrier.

The vehicles were travelling in convoy or driving dangerously between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, March 21 in and around Birdhill village, the townlands of Cooleen, Crag Cross, Shower Cross, Kylebeg, Annaholty and Thornhil.

Gardaí added that they are aware of video footage of the incident circulating online.

They have urged members of the public not to share the footage on social media platforms or messaging apps but to instead provide it to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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