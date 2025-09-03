Woman arrested over online threats against Tánaiste is released
News

Woman arrested over online threats against Tánaiste is released

A WOMAN who was arrested in connection with threats made against Tánaiste Simon Harris and his family has been released without charge.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was detained on Tuesday at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region over 'online threats against an elected representative'.

"The woman has been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions," read a statement from gardaí on Wednesday.

"Investigations ongoing."

'Cowardice'

On Monday, a day after the threat appeared online, Mr Harris described anyone who would threaten children as 'despicable'.

"This weekend, I received direct threats targeting my family," he said.

"As a father, I have very strong views and feelings on this as you can imagine. As a political leader, I find it unacceptable in every way.

"Let me be clear: threatening people — any person — is a crime. Threatening children is despicable.

"It is cowardice and it is a line that no decent society should tolerate being crossed.

"I will not be commenting further at this time on any ongoing Garda investigation."

See More: Simon Harris

Related
News 2 weeks ago

Tánaiste calls on Russia to agree to full ceasefire in conflict with Ukraine

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 weeks ago

Republican Congress members calls for investigation into Ireland's 'discriminatory' Occupied Territories Bill

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 4 weeks ago

Diplomatic efforts underway to free kidnapped Irish missionary in Haiti

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Motorcyclist injured in Co. Louth collision dies in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Teenager charged with throwing fireworks in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Tánaiste issues statement after ‘despicable’ threats directed at family

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Witness appeal after series of incidents in counties across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Five off-road bikes stolen from Co. Tyrone business

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Sinn Féin MP condemns reports of Catholic families being intimidated by loyalist paramilitaries in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy