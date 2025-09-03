Woman arrested over online threats against Tánaiste is released

A WOMAN who was arrested in connection with threats made against Tánaiste Simon Harris and his family has been released without charge.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was detained on Tuesday at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region over 'online threats against an elected representative'.

"The woman has been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions," read a statement from gardaí on Wednesday.

"Investigations ongoing."

'Cowardice'

On Monday, a day after the threat appeared online, Mr Harris described anyone who would threaten children as 'despicable'.

"This weekend, I received direct threats targeting my family," he said.

"As a father, I have very strong views and feelings on this as you can imagine. As a political leader, I find it unacceptable in every way.

"Let me be clear: threatening people — any person — is a crime. Threatening children is despicable.

"It is cowardice and it is a line that no decent society should tolerate being crossed.

"I will not be commenting further at this time on any ongoing Garda investigation."