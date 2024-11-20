Woman assaulted and left badly shaken after attempted hijacking in west Belfast

POLICE are investigating after a woman was assaulted and left badly shaken following an attempted hijacking in west Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Stewartstown Road area at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

A man opened the door and got into the driver's seat of a car parked at Hillhead Court in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

"A woman passenger who was in the car at the time of the incident was told to get out and then assaulted by the man," read a statement from the PSNI.

"After the woman resisted and screamed for help the man got out and made off from the area on foot.

"He was described as being aged in his 20s, of thin build, wearing all black, with a hood up and a dark-coloured hat on under the hood.

"There were no reports of any serious injuries as a result of the incident but the woman was left badly shaken."

Detectives have urged anyone with any information, or who was in the area and captured camera footage that could assist the investigation, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1325 of November 19.