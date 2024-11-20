Woman assaulted and left badly shaken after attempted hijacking in west Belfast
News

Woman assaulted and left badly shaken after attempted hijacking in west Belfast

POLICE are investigating after a woman was assaulted and left badly shaken following an attempted hijacking in west Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Stewartstown Road area at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

A man opened the door and got into the driver's seat of a car parked at Hillhead Court in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

"A woman passenger who was in the car at the time of the incident was told to get out and then assaulted by the man," read a statement from the PSNI.

"After the woman resisted and screamed for help the man got out and made off from the area on foot.

"He was described as being aged in his 20s, of thin build, wearing all black, with a hood up and a dark-coloured hat on under the hood.

"There were no reports of any serious injuries as a result of the incident but the woman was left badly shaken."

Detectives have urged anyone with any information, or who was in the area and captured camera footage that could assist the investigation, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1325 of November 19.

See More: Belfast

Related

Investigation as elderly man dies a week after fall on bus
News 4 minutes ago

Investigation as elderly man dies a week after fall on bus

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrests after patrol car rammed in early morning police chase
News 1 day ago

Two arrests after patrol car rammed in early morning police chase

By: Fiona Audley

Woman dies following collision where two pedestrians were hit
News 1 day ago

Woman dies following collision where two pedestrians were hit

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Algae issues and the future of Lough Neagh raised in Westminster
News 1 day ago

Algae issues and the future of Lough Neagh raised in Westminster

By: Fiona Audley

Drug-dealing Derry woman jailed after being caught with cocaine and cannabis
News 1 day ago

Drug-dealing Derry woman jailed after being caught with cocaine and cannabis

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí issue images of 99 ‘persons of interest’ in connection with Dublin riots
News 1 day ago

Gardaí issue images of 99 ‘persons of interest’ in connection with Dublin riots

By: Fiona Audley

Irish producer Ed Guiney reveals inspiration behind ‘fascinating’ new series The Listeners
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish producer Ed Guiney reveals inspiration behind ‘fascinating’ new series The Listeners

By: Fiona Audley

Further four people arrested in ongoing investigation into Dublin riots
News 1 day ago

Further four people arrested in ongoing investigation into Dublin riots

By: Fiona Audley

Murder suspect appears in court after man dies in Cornwall
News 1 day ago

Murder suspect appears in court after man dies in Cornwall

By: Fiona Audley