Woman bailed following reported arson attack on north Belfast home
News

A WOMAN arrested in relation to a reported arson attack on a home in Belfast has been bailed.

The 33-year-old was detained on suspicion of a number of offences, including arson with intent to endanger life.

It relates to a fire at a property in the north of the city at lunchtime on Friday, when three people were inside the building.

"Just before 12.25pm, we received a report that petrol had been poured through the letterbox of a residential property in the Ashfield Court area before it was set alight, causing damage to the door," said Detective Sergeant Kitchen of the PSNI.

"Three people were inside the home at the time, and it's only thanks to their quick actions that they were able to extinguish the fire before it spread further.

"It's reported that this followed an altercation nearby a short time previously, and we want to appeal to anyone who may have seen these events occur to contact police."

The woman was arrested on Friday before being bailed on Saturday pending further enquiries, while police are continuing to appeal for information.

Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 566 of January 3.

