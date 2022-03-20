Woman dies after being shot in Dublin
A WOMAN in her 30s has died after she was shot in the Finglas area of Dublin.

The incident happened at a house on Collins Place at around 8.40pm on Saturday.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where she later passed away.

A post mortem examination is set to be carried out by the State Pathologist.

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation and the area has been sealed off while the Garda Technical Bureau carry out a technical examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

An incident room has been set up at Finglas Garda Station and anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

