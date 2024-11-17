Woman dies weeks after Co. Limerick collision involving car and bus
News

Woman dies weeks after Co. Limerick collision involving car and bus

File photo (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

A WOMAN who was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Co. Limerick last month has passed away.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was a passenger in a car that was involved in a collision with a bus near Ballylanders at around 3pm on Saturday, October 26.

She was airlifted to Cork University Hospital but it was revealed this week that she has since died.

None of the passengers on the bus, believed to be a group of children, were seriously injured.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has launched an investigation into the incident after receiving a referral from a Garda Superintendent.

The GSOC has appealed to witnesses or anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact them on 0818 600800 or via email on [email protected].

According to the GSOC appeal, it receives referrals for 'any matter that appears… to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person'.

