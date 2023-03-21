Woman hospitalised after serious multi-vehicle collision in Cork

A WOMAN is in hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in Co. Cork.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred on the R600 at Coolcarron, Belgooly in County Cork at 5.30pm yesterday afternoon, they confirmed this morning.

A woman in her 20s, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The R600 at Coolcarron remains closed to traffic and is expected to remain closed for the rest of the morning.

Local diversions are in place and road-users are advised to take alternative routes where possible.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R600 at Coolcarron between 5pm and 5:40pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kinsale Garda Station on 021 4772302, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”