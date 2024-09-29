Woman in her 60s dies following Co. Antrim collision
A woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim on Friday afternoon.

Avril Seeds, 61, died at the scene of the incident in Newtownabbey on the outskirts of Belfast.

Police have now appealed for information as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

"Police received a report at approximately 2.55pm of a collision involving two cars on the O'Neill Road in Glengormley," said Inspector Cherith Adair.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services, but sadly Avril died at the scene.

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to any witnesses or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 934 27/09/24.

"O'Neill Road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened following the collision."

