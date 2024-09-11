Woman in her 60s dies in Dublin collision

A WOMAN in her 80s has died following a collision in Dublin.

The incident occurred at around 10.30am today at Hillside Drive in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.

According to gardaí, the woman was fatally injured when the car she was driving collided with a number of other parked vehicles.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.

A man who was in one of the stationary vehicles was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.