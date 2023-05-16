Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by lorry in Irish street

A WOMAN in her 70s has died after being hit by a lorry on a street in Cork yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal collission, which happened at roughly 3.45pm yesterday (May 15) on Main Street in Charleville.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Main Street was closed while Forensic Collision Investigators got to work at the scene.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 3.30pm and 4.00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”