Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by lorry in Irish street
News

Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by lorry in Irish street

A WOMAN in her 70s has died after being hit by a lorry on a street in Cork yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal collission, which happened at roughly 3.45pm yesterday (May 15) on Main Street in Charleville.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Main Street was closed while Forensic Collision Investigators got to work at the scene.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 3.30pm and 4.00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

See More: Cork, Crash, Fatal, Lorry, Woman

Related

Tina Satchwell: Appeal for information on missing Irishwoman last seen in 2017
News 1 month ago

Tina Satchwell: Appeal for information on missing Irishwoman last seen in 2017

By: Fiona Audley

Woman hospitalised after serious multi-vehicle collision in Cork
News 1 month ago

Woman hospitalised after serious multi-vehicle collision in Cork

By: Irish Post

Fresh appeal for information on Frank McCarthy on 30th anniversary of Cork man's disappearance
News 3 months ago

Fresh appeal for information on Frank McCarthy on 30th anniversary of Cork man's disappearance

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

The ultimate odyssey — journey to the centre of town
Travel 16 hours ago

The ultimate odyssey — journey to the centre of town

By: James Ruddy

Conor McGinn MP will not stand at the next general election
News 1 day ago

Conor McGinn MP will not stand at the next general election

By: Catriona Gray

Software innovator Dr Michael Lynch is extradited to the USA
News 1 day ago

Software innovator Dr Michael Lynch is extradited to the USA

By: Mal Rogers

Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher responds via solicitor to allegations made by ‘estranged wife’
News 4 days ago

Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher responds via solicitor to allegations made by ‘estranged wife’

By: Irish Post

Public information ‘key’ to locating remaining Disappeared victims of Troubles
News 4 days ago

Public information ‘key’ to locating remaining Disappeared victims of Troubles

By: Fiona Audley