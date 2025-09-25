Woman injured in Co. Kerry collision dies in hospital

A WOMAN has died in hospital from injuries sustained in a collision in Co. Kerry.

The driver, aged in her 70s, was involved in a single vehicle incident on the R557 at Ballyhorgan West in Lixnaw at around 1.45pm on September 18.

She was taken University Hospital Kerry where she has since passed away, Gardaí have confirmed in a statement.

The police force has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R557 in the area of Ballyhorgan West between 1pm and 2pm on September 18 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with any information should contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”