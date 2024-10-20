Woman jailed for stabbing social worker in the head during 2022 Co. Tyrone attack
News

Woman jailed for stabbing social worker in the head during 2022 Co. Tyrone attack

A WOMAN who stabbed a social worker in the head in an unprovoked attack in Co. Tyrone has been jailed for eight years.

Fiyori Kesete, 25, also stabbed the woman in the back, arm and hand as she was unpacking groceries during the 2022 attack.

Kesete, originally from Eritrea, was sentenced at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday for grievous bodily harm with intent, with a recommendation that she be deported at the end of her sentence.

"Hopefully today's sentencing will provide the victim with some comfort that justice has been served and we will continue to work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that that victims receive the justice they deserve," said Detective Constable Dunlop of the PSNI.

According to BBC News NI, Kesete was under the care of the local authority's 14+ team at the time of the attack and living in accommodation in Dungannon as she had claimed to be a child.

She launched her attack shortly after police had brought her back to the accommodation — accompanied by her social worker — having been missing for several days.

"On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Fiyori attacked her female social worker with a knife, striking her on the head, neck and twice to her left arm and hand," said DC Dunlop.

"The social worker, who was at Fiyori's home providing her with assistance when she was attacked, has been left with a permanent life-altering injury.

"This was a particularly vicious attack on a person who was helping a member of the public.

"It was a completely unprovoked attack, which no one should ever have to encounter in the course of their work."

See More: Dungannon, Tyrone

Related

Murder investigation launched following death of toddler in Co. Tyrone
News 3 days ago

Murder investigation launched following death of toddler in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man extradited from Hungary to Northern Ireland to stand trial for possessing indecent images of a child
News 1 month ago

Man extradited from Hungary to Northern Ireland to stand trial for possessing indecent images of a child

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man hospitalised with serious head injuries in Co. Tyrone after reportedly being attacked by up to 30 males
News 1 year ago

Man hospitalised with serious head injuries in Co. Tyrone after reportedly being attacked by up to 30 males

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Taoiseach: EU must to do more to bring about ceasefire in Middle East
News 2 days ago

Taoiseach: EU must to do more to bring about ceasefire in Middle East

By: Fiona Audley

Irishman celebrates 90th birthday by completing 165km Famine walk
News 2 days ago

Irishman celebrates 90th birthday by completing 165km Famine walk

By: Fiona Audley

Dermot O’Leary pays tribute following death of One Direction star Liam Payne
News 2 days ago

Dermot O’Leary pays tribute following death of One Direction star Liam Payne

By: Fiona Audley

Artist presents Conor McGregor with portrait capturing MMA star’s ‘dynamic presence’
News 2 days ago

Artist presents Conor McGregor with portrait capturing MMA star’s ‘dynamic presence’

By: Fiona Audley

Laura Whitmore camouflaged in stunning new body art campaign promoting the need for self-care
News 2 days ago

Laura Whitmore camouflaged in stunning new body art campaign promoting the need for self-care

By: Fiona Audley