Woman jailed for stabbing social worker in the head during 2022 Co. Tyrone attack

A WOMAN who stabbed a social worker in the head in an unprovoked attack in Co. Tyrone has been jailed for eight years.

Fiyori Kesete, 25, also stabbed the woman in the back, arm and hand as she was unpacking groceries during the 2022 attack.

Kesete, originally from Eritrea, was sentenced at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday for grievous bodily harm with intent, with a recommendation that she be deported at the end of her sentence.

"Hopefully today's sentencing will provide the victim with some comfort that justice has been served and we will continue to work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that that victims receive the justice they deserve," said Detective Constable Dunlop of the PSNI.

According to BBC News NI, Kesete was under the care of the local authority's 14+ team at the time of the attack and living in accommodation in Dungannon as she had claimed to be a child.

She launched her attack shortly after police had brought her back to the accommodation — accompanied by her social worker — having been missing for several days.

"On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Fiyori attacked her female social worker with a knife, striking her on the head, neck and twice to her left arm and hand," said DC Dunlop.

"The social worker, who was at Fiyori's home providing her with assistance when she was attacked, has been left with a permanent life-altering injury.

"This was a particularly vicious attack on a person who was helping a member of the public.

"It was a completely unprovoked attack, which no one should ever have to encounter in the course of their work."