Woman kicked by man and dragged to ground by woman after attempting to stop fight
News

A WOMAN was viciously attacked when she tried to stop a fight between two men in Derry.

PSNI officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place on Foyle Street at around 6.15pm yesterday evening, to come forward.

The women had attempted to stop a fight between the two men when one of them turned on her, the PSNI confirm.

One of the men kicked her and she was further attacked by a woman at the scene who dragged her to the ground by her hair.

The woman’s purse was also taken from the scene.

A 25-year-old woman, who has been arrested on suspicion of common assault, assault on police, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour, remains in police custody.

The PSNI’s Sergeant Kyle Irvine said: "This was a vicious and nasty assault on the victim who was treated by the NIAS at the scene.

“If you were in the area yesterday evening and witnessed this attack and can help our enquiries, call us on 101, quoting reference number 1791 of 03/05/23."

