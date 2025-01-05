Woman left shaken after being threatened with suspected handgun during robbery in Belfast

A WOMAN was threatened with a suspected handgun after she gave chase to a robber in Belfast.

The woman was cut and left badly shaken by the incident, which occurred in the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

Police are now appealing for information and have released a description of the suspect.

"Shortly after 3.10pm, it was reported that a woman in her 20s was walking and as she began crossing at the junction of Candahar Street, an unknown male snatched her black leather bag from her shoulder," said Detective Sergeant Faulkner of the PSNI.

"The male [made] off towards Burmah Street when the female gave chase and at the junction of Burmah Street and Ava Avenue, it was reported the male pointed a suspected handgun at the woman before making off in the direction of Parkmore Street.

"The woman received a cut to her knee and was left badly shaken following the incident."

The man is described as being of thin build and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black zipped up coat and grey, black and white trainers with a baby blue tick on them.

Enquiries are continuing and police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 740 of January 4.